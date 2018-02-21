Pocatello/Chubbuck School District adopts new school boundaries

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District...

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees finally came to a boundary line decision Tuesday night.

The board was presented with two new boundary options put together by a committee to go along with their original boundary line.

The board adopted a new boundary line that will keep students from north of Siphon Road at Highland High School. A portion of Johnny Creek will go to Pocatello High School.

They also adopted the sibling rule and included students currently in 6th through 8th grade. So, those students can attend the same high school as their sibling going to the high school at that time. They will have to provide their own transportation if the school is out of their boundary.

The board says their boundary line decision came down to the numbers.

"It lowered, it was the least amount at Highland," Jackie Cranor, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said. "They're still at I think 15-78, something. But it was still the lowest amount and then if you take out transfer requests they will even be lower which will allow for transfer requests to go into them."

During the meeting, the board addressed the mistrust issues towards them. They said they are being as open as possible and are doing what they think is best and right for the students.

The next step will be for students grandfathered into their current school to decide if they want to continue attending that school or go to their boundary school.