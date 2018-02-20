Anti-Sharia law bill headed to Idaho Senate

Idaho Education News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho would become the twelfth state to prevent state courts from making decisions based on foreign legal codes under a proposal advancing through the Statehouse.



The Idaho House voted 44-24 Tuesday to send the anti-Sharia law proposal to the Senate.



This is the third year in a row the proposal has been pushed in Idaho, but the first time it's made it out of the House.



Rep. Eric Redman, a Republican from Athol, says his bill states that courts, administrative agencies or state tribunals can't base rulings on any foreign law or legal system that would not grant the parties the same rights guaranteed by state and U.S. constitutions.



The proposal doesn't specifically mention Sharia law, but Redman has cited Sharia law as an example of why the bill is needed.



There are no known cases in which an Idaho judge has based a ruling on Islamic law.