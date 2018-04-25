City officials attend workshop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A lot goes into running a city and sometimes officials need a refresher.

The Association of Idaho Cities held a Spring Academy workshop to go over open meeting laws, legislation and other topics to make sure our cities are being run efficiently.

Some of the mayors that attended today's event say it's important to go over these things.

"It's really important for city officials to learn as much as they can about doing things properly especially when it comes to the open meeting laws to keep them out of trouble. That's really what it's all about, doing things correctly," says Craig Sturman, mayor of Ucon.

"We have citizen elected officials, we don't have a lot of career politicians so it's really important for our city council members, our mayors to come and learn how the system works, to do their jobs better and learn to keep their cities safe and out of trouble," says BJ Berlin, mayor of Roberts.

Today's Spring Academy was here in Idaho Falls, the next one is tomorrow in Burley and Thursday in Nampa.