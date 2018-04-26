Politics

Crapo committee files new campaign finance documents

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 12:35 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 12:35 PM MDT

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Senator Mike Crapo's political action committee, the "Freedom Fund," has submitted new filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) admitting its failure to disclose in-kind political contributions. 

The watchdog organization "Campaign for Accountability" filed a complaint against the Crapo campaign last week. 

The filing revealed the fund neglected to report the use of a townhouse owned by lobbyist Vicki Hart for three fundraising events. Two events were held in 2014 and one in 2017.   

Hart's townhouse, located at 223 C Street NE in Washington D.C., is the same townhouse allegedly rented by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt for the sum of $50 per night.

CFA Executive Director Daniel Stevens says there is still a question whether Hart charged Crapo's PAC a fair market value to host the fundraisers. "It seems unlikely to me that someone could rent an event space on Capitol Hill for only $100," said Stevens.

Crapo's other committees have not filed any new documents with the Federal Election Commission related to the townhouse. In its original complaint, the CFA said Crapo had hosted a series of monthly fundraising events at the condo under the name of the "Freedom Fund" or the "Idaho Conservative Growth Fund."

