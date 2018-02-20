GOP Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students

Idaho lawmaker gets in heated...

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on Sen. Dan Foreman getting in a heated exchange with students:



5 p.m.



A northern Idaho lawmaker has responded to criticism against his heated exchange with students by defending his anti-abortion stance.



Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, was recorded Monday having a heated exchange with students affiliated with Planned Parenthood and threatened to call law enforcement officials if they stopped by his legislative office.



Foreman later tweeted Monday that "saving the lives of my constituents" was his priority and students should talk about "killing babies" with Democratic Sen. Maryanne Jordan of Boise.



Foreman also tweeted that Planned Parenthood goes against everything he believes in.



A spokesman for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho said the students were not at the Idaho Capitol to talk abortion, but wanted to discuss birth control and sex education.



The students had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood's annual lobby day in Boise.



3 p.m.



A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol.



Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.



Video footage shows Foreman shouting at students, who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood's lobby day in Boise.



According to the footage, Foreman said he believed abortion is murder and would call Idaho State Police if anyone with the group went to his office.