Idaho Democrats hear call for unity, energy at convention

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Democrats marked the start of their annual state convention with plenty of first-time attendees and remarks from gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan.



Idaho is one of the reddest states in the nation, but Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Bert Marley told the crowd gathered at the College of Idaho in Caldwell on Friday morning that the party is in good shape and growing. He asked members of the audience to raise a hand if this was their first convention, and roughly half of the attendees did so.



The two-day convention is aimed at creating a platform for the party, and identifying strategies for the year ahead. Gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan told the crowd the state Democratic party needs to be the "party of love," focused on unity and humanity.

Jordan also touted her support for college affordability, increasing the minimum wage, expanding health care and legalizing marijuana.