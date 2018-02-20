Politics

Idaho Senate backs so-called 'abortion reversal' bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's Senate has approved a bill requiring doctors to inform women seeking medical abortions that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway through, despite physicians saying there's little evidence or science to back up that idea.
 
Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.
 
Meanwhile, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said that there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.
 
Utah, Arkansas and South Dakota have already enacted such requirements.
 
Senate Republicans agreed to send the bill to the House on Tuesday with just six Democratic members opposing.

