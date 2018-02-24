Romney talks public lands, gun violence in southern Utah

CNN Mitt Romney

CNN Mitt Romney

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) - Utah Senate candidate and former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney told southern Utah Republicans this week that he agrees with President Donald Trump's recent decision to downsize two southern Utah national monuments.



Romney said Thursday at a dinner for Iron County Republicans that there should be more local involvement in federal land decisions.



The Spectrum of St. George reports former U.S. Texas Republican Rep. Ron Paul also addressed the dinner.



Romney also reiterated comments he made last week on school shootings, which one of his Democratic opponents has criticized as "timid."



Romney says he thinks background checks should be strengthened but local governments, not the U.S. government, should find solutions to school shootings.



Democrat Jenny Wilson says Romney's response is "timid" and noted he signed a ban on assault weapons in 2004 when he was governor of Massachusetts.