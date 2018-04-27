Rare Corpse Flower Blooms

Tuscon, AZ - Visitors from all over are waiting to catch a glimpse of what is probably the country's most famous plant right now. This 10 foot tall Corpse Flower is blooming at the Tuscon Botanical Gardens in Arizona.

These flowers only bloom once ever seven to ten years, and the one named Rosie is finally opening up. More than 160,000 viewers have tuned into the live screen to watch the moment. You can also catch that live stream by clicking this link -- Click Here

Experts say the plant should stay in bloom until Wednesday, April 25th. Only about 100 Corpse Plants in captivity have ever bloomed.