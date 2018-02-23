2 teens arrested in Utah over school violence threats

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Two teens in Utah have been arrested for making separate threats that police say alluded to potential school shootings.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports the teens were arrested despite law enforcement officials concluding the threats were not serious.



The newspaper reports a 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in Springville after he posted online a photo of himself or someone else holding an assault rifle. The caption read "Burrr it's cold."



Lt. Warren Foster says the teen faces several charges, including terroristic threat.



A day earlier, police in Heber City arrested a 15-year-old after his friend posted a video on Snapchat showing him holding an assault rifle and warning high school classmates to not go to school the following day.



Det. Tammy Thacker says the teen was booked on suspicion of threat of violence and aggravated assault.