Regional News

Anonymous threat closes Elko High School

By:

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 04:28 PM MST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 04:28 PM MST

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities in northeast Nevada are investigating an anonymous threat that prompted the closure of the high school in Elko.
 
The Elko Daily Free Press reports Elko County School Superintendent Jeff Zander decided to cancel classes and close Elko High on Wednesday based on the threat received Tuesday night.
 
He posted a statement on the district web site that says they are working with local law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat. No other details have been released, but Zander said they hope to know more by Wednesday night.
 
Zander says protection at other schools in the district was increased Wednesday and would continue the rest of the week because of the threat. He says safety remains a top priority throughout the rural district along U.S. Interstate 80 about 100 miles west of the Utah line.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories