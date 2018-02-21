Anonymous threat closes Elko High School

MGN Online

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities in northeast Nevada are investigating an anonymous threat that prompted the closure of the high school in Elko.



The Elko Daily Free Press reports Elko County School Superintendent Jeff Zander decided to cancel classes and close Elko High on Wednesday based on the threat received Tuesday night.



He posted a statement on the district web site that says they are working with local law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat. No other details have been released, but Zander said they hope to know more by Wednesday night.



Zander says protection at other schools in the district was increased Wednesday and would continue the rest of the week because of the threat. He says safety remains a top priority throughout the rural district along U.S. Interstate 80 about 100 miles west of the Utah line.