Authorities ID man found dead after Williston standoff

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Wyoming man who died in a standoff in the North Dakota oil patch hub of Williston.



Police officers who responded to a welfare check late Sunday afternoon heard two gunshots. After negotiators tried and failed to make contact, a SWAT team entered the building several hours later and found the body of 43-year-old Tobias Lingle inside a camper.



A cause of death hasn't been released, but authorities say Lingle was alone when his body was found.



No officers were injured.



The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and is looking into the incident.