HOMEDALE, Idaho (AP) - The body of a 19-year-old man has been recovered from the Snake River near Homedale in southwestern Idaho.



The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office says the body of Adrian Rubio was recovered Sunday.



Authorities say Rubio was one of eight people in a boat that started taking on water at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting caught in a windstorm.



Authorities say the others made it to shore.

