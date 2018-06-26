Toddler who died after falling into Idaho canal identified

MGN Online

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - UPDATE 6/26/18 3:40 p.m. Southwestern Idaho officials have identified a 21-month-old boy who died after falling into a canal near Kuna.



The Canyon County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday says the child has been identified as Spencer Arnold of Woods Cross, Utah.



The sheriff's office says the child and his parents were visiting family when the accident occurred on Monday.



Investigators say the toddler was playing in a fenced yard with other children but somehow got out of the yard and fell into the Mora Canal.

ORIGINAL:

Law enforcement officials say a 21-month-old boy has died after being found in a canal near Kuna.



According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the toddler was reported missing early Monday morning and a search commenced to find him



The child was soon found in the Mora Canal near the house. Emergency responders pulled him out of the water and took him to a Nampa hospital by ambulance. The child, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.



The sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a drowning.