Wyoming trooper shoots dog during arrest

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trooper shot and killed a dog that attacked while the trooper was arresting an uncooperative woman during a crash investigation.



The patrol says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon on U.S. 20/26 near Casper while the trooper was investigating a single-vehicle accident.



The patrol says the trooper placed the woman and her boxer in his vehicle while he completed the crash investigation, but the woman disregarded the officer's instructions.



When the trooper attempted to arrest her for interference, the woman dropped the leash holding the dog and the dog attacked the trooper. The trooper then shot the dog once, killing it.



The woman was taken into custody and faced several preliminary charges, including driving while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.