Rexburg declares July to be 'National Parks Month'
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rexburg City Council declared July to be "National Parks Month," which means the city's Parks and Recreation Department will host an activity each week in a different park during the month of July.
On July 5, the community is invited to play Pickleball at the Nature Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the brand new Pickleball courts.
Pickleball is a paddle sport, growing in popularity, created for all ages and skill level that combines tennis, badminton and ping pong.
On July 12, Park Street Park will have a grand opening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The park has been newly renovated as a toddler park.
Porter Park will host community volleyball on July 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Signups will be available for coed, youth and women's volleyball games.
On July 26, the Madison Fire Department will host a special "Fire Department Water Park" at Smith Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Families are invited to cool off and check out the fire department's equipment at this free event.