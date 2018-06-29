News

Rexburg declares July to be 'National Parks Month'

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 05:20 PM MDT

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rexburg City Council declared July to be "National Parks Month," which means the city's Parks and Recreation Department will host an activity each week in a different park during the month of July.

On July 5, the community is invited to play Pickleball at the Nature Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the brand new Pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a paddle sport, growing in popularity, created for all ages and skill level that combines tennis, badminton and ping pong.

On July 12, Park Street Park will have a grand opening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The park has been newly renovated as a toddler park.

Porter Park will host community volleyball on July 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Signups will be available for coed, youth and women's volleyball games.

On July 26, the Madison Fire Department will host a special "Fire Department Water Park" at Smith Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families are invited to cool off and check out the fire department's equipment at this free event.

 

 

