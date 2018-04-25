Schools placed on safety restriction after domestic disturbance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls man was arrested after a domestic disturbance led to precautionary safety action at two local schools at around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Idaho Falls Police said Erik Bastar, 43, left a home in the 2000 block of Monticello Drive in a truck.

Police stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Northgate Mile and Lee Street. Using a Bonneville County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, police searched the truck and found a significant amount of methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia.

Two nearby schools, Taylorview and Emerson Alternative High School, locked outside doors as a precaution. The doors were kept locked for approximately 30 minutes before returning to normal operations.

Police said there were no incidents at either school.

Bastar was charged with domestic violence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and malicious injury to property.

UPDATE:

Police reports said Bastar possessed 12.1 grams of methamphetamine and 2.8 grams of marijuana.