Soldier from American Falls returns home to share experiences

Darin Blair

Darin Blair

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A U.S. Army Soldier from American Falls has returned to the area to share his experiences with the community and create awareness of Army career opportunities.

SPC Darin Blair has been in the Army for two years and currently serves as a 91D Generator Equipment Repair with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC.

Blair is here on a 30-day assignment as part of the Army’s [Hometown Recruiter Assistance Program/Special Recruiting Assistance Program] to educate youth, parents and community leaders about military life.

Blair will spend time in the community discussing training, education and career path. He will talk about where he had lived and traveled with the Army and other experiences he had while serving.