Steamboat geyser active again

Steamboat Geyser (file photo)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - A Yellowstone National Park visitor reported seeing an eruption of the Steamboat Geyser Friday morning.

It is the third eruption of the geyser in the last six weeks.

The geyser, located in the Norris geyser basin, is the world's tallest geyser and was last reported active March 15 and April 19. Before then, it had been last reported in September of 2014.

Park geologists reviewed first-hand reports of seismic activity and water discharge and now believe the eruption started about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Seismic readings recorded by the University of Utah indicate all of the 2018 events have a smaller signal than major geyser eruptions in 2013 and 2014.

NPS

The trail to Steamboat is still closed. The trail is covered with deep snow and ice on the boardwalks.