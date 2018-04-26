Symphonies from Idaho Falls and Pocatello combine for historic performance

Symphonies from Idaho Falls and Pocatello perform together

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Idaho Falls Symphony and Idaho State Civic Symphony, for the first time ever, will perform together this weekend, featuring 120 musicians.

"This is a historic event for both orchestras,” Idaho Falls Symphony director, Thomas Heuser said. “Never before have we combined in the same concert. We've shared guest artists. We share musicians quite frequently, but never before have we been on the same concert program sitting side by side,”

"We have such a unique experience serving our communities through the performance of music, and now we're able to serve both together as a unified front, and it's a wonderful collaboration and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," Idaho State Civic Symphony director, Julie Sorensen said.

They will be performing such audience favorites as “The 1812 Overture”, complete with pyrotechnics, and Ravel’s “Bolero”.



The combined orchestras will give two performances. The first is Friday, April 27 at 7:30 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello and the second is Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium.

Tickets for Friday at available at the ISU Box office at 208-282-3595.

Tickets for Saturday are available at www.ifsymphony.org .