Mount Washburn trails in Yellowstone to close for the summer

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - The popular Mount Washburn trails from Dunraven Pass and Chittenden Road in Yellowstone National Park will be closed for the rest of the summer season because of construction work.



The National Park Service says the trails and trailhead parking lot located north of Canyon Junction will close sometime around the beginning of July. A firm date has not been determined yet.



The closures will allow for work at the historic Mount Washburn Fire Lookout and along the Dunraven Pass trail switchbacks.



Various improvements are being made to the lookout, including new windows and concrete preservation work in and outside of the structure.



Workers will be using heavy equipment to rebuild rock walls along the Dunraven Pass switchbacks and will rehabilitate other portions of the trail.