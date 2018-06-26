Police: Boy found in pool in extremely critical condition

Pixabay

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Police say a 6-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after nearly drowning in a community pool in Taylorsville.



Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray says witnesses found the boy in the pool underwater on Monday, pulled him out and performed CPR until medical responders arrived.



She says witnesses estimate the boy, identified as Gage, had been underwater for five to seven minutes.



He was taken to a hospital and then flown to Primary Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.



Family friends who were babysitting the boy tell KUTV-TV that they were hanging out at the pool when the incident happened.



They say a 12-year-old girl was the first one to dive in for the boy.



He was not wearing any sort of flotation device.