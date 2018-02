Moose rescued from icy water

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho - Crews from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Greater Swan Valley Fire Protection made a daring rescue on Saturday after discovering a moose stuck in the middle of icy waters in Swan Valley.

It's not clear how she made her way onto the ice, but luckily, crews were able to get her to safety.

Rusty's Tree Service happened to capture the full rescue on camera and posted the video to YouTube on Wednesday.

Watch it here.