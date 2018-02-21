Detour established around Alpine area landslide

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bridger Teton National Forest has identified a makeshift route around the slump of a landslide that has blocked the Greys River Road about 17 miles from the Alpine, Wyoming parking lot.

The forest said the detour around the slide, which is continuing to move, should allow access for snowmobilers with modest ability.

The Star Valley Ridge Riders, Star Valley Search and Rescue, and Box Y Ranch outfitters have marked the temporary path with orange stakes and neon green flagging. There is an .8-mile reroute that will be ungroomed.

"Half of the route is on the Porcupine Road which can be satisfactorily groomed provided there is adequate snow," said Greys River District Ranger Justin Laycock. "The remaining portion of the reroute is going to continue to provide access until the snow melts. We will be looking at our long-term options once the hillside stops sliding and stabilizes."

The cause of the landslide is unknown, but specialists noted the epicenter of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the sliding hillside on February 1.

Laycock said the forest would assess all of its permanent options once the landscape settles.