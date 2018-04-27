Wyoming

National study shows Wyoming teachers are well paid

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 12:41 PM MDT

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A report by the National Education Association ranks Wyoming 16th in the nation in paying its teachers.
 
Wyoming teachers are paid an average of $58,187 a year. Only 14 states and the District of Columbia pay their teachers more.
 
The report also says that Wyoming has the fifth lowest student-to-instructor ratios in the United States with about 12 students per teacher in the classroom.
 
The report comes as teachers in several other states have gone on strike to protest low pay.
 
The Casper Star-Tribune reports there has been no indication that Wyoming teachers have considered strike.
 
But Wyoming Education Association President Kathy Vetter noted that Wyoming's average teacher salary increased by just 0.1 percent last year, one of the lowest rates in the country.

