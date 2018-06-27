TEDxJacksonHole: Metamorphosis slated for Oct. 7

Facebook

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - This year’s TEDxJacksonHole is themed “Metamorphosis.”

The TEDxJacksonHole organizing committee is looking for volunteers who would like to be involved in this year’s event. Volunteer opportunities include speaker coaching, providing lodging for speakers, social media and sponsorships.

If interested, email tedxjacksonhole@gmail.com with a short description of your interest, experience and goals.

The fall event will be Sunday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Center for the Arts Theater in downtown Jackson.

Tickets for the program will go on sale on Aug. 15 through the Center Box Office.

For the past seven years, tickets for the event have sold out.