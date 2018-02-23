Wyoming Homeland Security responds to landslide

ALPINE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security has deployed personnel to a landslide about 17 miles south of Alpine on the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The department was notified of the landslide Friday morning and is coordinating response with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Geological Survey and the Wyoming State Engineers Office for technical assistance. The state is also consulting with the forest and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Forest officials said the slide path and surrounding area are highly unstable. A temporary bypass is being established.

The landslide has blocked the Greys River Road.

It is believed the slide began in early February. While the exact cause is unknown, it may be due to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the vicinity on February 1, following by subsequent rain showers.