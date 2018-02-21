Breezy Johnson takes 7th place in Olympic downhill

@breezyjohnsonski Breezy Johnson

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming native Breezy Johnson skied to a seventh-place finish in the downhill race at the Olympics in South Korea.



The 22-year-old Johnson recorded a time of 1 minute and 40.34 seconds in the race Tuesday night.

Johnson's time was 1.12 seconds back of gold medalist Sofia Goggia, of Italy, and 0.65 seconds behind the bronze medalist, teammate Lindsey Vonn.American Alice McKennis placed fifth, and U.S. teammate Laurenne Ross finished 15th.The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Johnson skied solidly from top to bottom. She made a few minor mistakes but avoided any kind of error that would cost her significant time.Johnson's finish is her third straight top-eight result and fourth consecutive top-11 result in the downhill.Last week, she placed 14th in the Super G event.