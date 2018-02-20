Breezy Johnson to race in Olympic downhill

@breezyjohnsonski Breezy Johnson

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming native Breezy Johnson will race Tuesday night in the Olympic downhill event in South Korea.



The 22-year-old Johnson is ranked 14th in the world in the discipline and is coming off back-to-back World Cup downhill top 10 finishes.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that she will join Lindsey Vonn, Alice McKennis and Laurenne Ross on the downhill team.Vonn was an automatic selection after winning three World Cup downhills this season.Johnson raced to a career-best result of 14th in Friday's super-G during her Olympic debut.