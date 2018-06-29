Idaho Falls Tigers name new Track and Field coach, program director

Idaho Falls Tigers get a new track and field coach program director

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK)- - Idaho Falls High School has a new Track and Field coach and program director.

Kelcee Christensen has six years of experience as a track and field coach, including two years as an assistant coach at Idaho Falls High School.

Christensen is from the area and attended Skyline High School.

She has expertise in sprints, relays and hurdles which is what she ran in high school.

She started coaching track as a part time gig.

"I actually started out part time thinking it would just be something I would enjoy, I loved track and field in high school, so I thought it would be fun to have the opportunity to coach and I absolutely fell in love with the athletes and the coaching, and I just love this sport and feel very blessed to coach." says Christensen.

She tells Sportsline there are a lot of great aspects to participating in track and field.

"You're not trying out for a team. We expect you're a student first so you need to make sure you're keeping your grades up, your education, but the great thing about track is, we are a team but it's about your personal best, it's about always being better than you were yesterday, its about working on bettering yourself, not just on the track, but in your life and the great thing about rack and field is you have the opportunity to just bettering yourself."