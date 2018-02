Jessika Jenson

Jessika Jenson

RIGBY, ID (KIFI/KIDK)- - JessiKa Jenson will receive a Fire & Police escort Wednesday, February 28th at 5:45 P.M.

They will be traveling north bound on US 20, taking the south Rigby exit, and heading down Highway 48 towards Rigby High School.

Starting at 6:00 there will be a welcome presentation and highlights of Jessika's time in Pyeongchang.

There will also be an opportunity for autographs and pictures with her.