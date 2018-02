Wind speeds will still be breezy, like the weekend. Snow showers will take over the region for the majority of Monday.

Monday: A 50% chance of snow under mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid 30's.

Monday Night: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with lows around 10. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 30.