Calm Today, Snow Tonight

Quiet and cold today, with some snow showers over the region by this evening and into Friday. This disturbance looks to arrive in Pocatello this evening giving the Southern Snake River Plain communities the possibility of 1-3 inches by tomorrow mid-day. Much lighter amounts are expected for Idaho Falls and Rexburg overnight and into tomorrow. Saturday storm arrives with more moisture for the mountains and stronger winds.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening. Highs near 30 degrees.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance for snow, especially in the southern Snake River Plain and Magic Valley.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Highs near 30 degrees. Breezy

Saturday: A 50% percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.