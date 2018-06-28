Cooler and Windy for June 28th

An area of low pressure is moving through the region for the rest of the workweek. We'll see dropping highs, into the 70's for the weekend. Scattered thundershowers are possible along with gusty winds. The thunderstorm threat will be minor for most of Southern and Southeastern Idaho. The best chances at thunderstorms will be areas close to the Montana border and the Teton/Yellowstone Region.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms, with highs in the low 80's.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50°.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 70°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the Snake River Plain with highs into the lower 70's.