Flurries and Mostly Cloudy Today. Snow Tomorrow.

We'll just see some flurries in the Snake River Plain today, but travel is fairly dicey this morning in the Eastern Highlands were a few inches of snow were received overnight. This weak system will clear out this morning and some sunbreaks are expected this afternoon. The next storm arrives for tomorrow with more moisture for the mountains and stronger winds.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Highs near 30 degrees. Breezy

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance for snow. Lows in the teens.

Saturday: A 70% percent chance of snow, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Windy, areas of blowing snow, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°.