More Snow on the Way

Quiet and cold tonight, with some snow showers over the region by Thursday afternoon and into Friday. A weak storm with some moisture is looking to hit Thursday afternoon. Snake River Plain communities could get about an 1" of new snowfall by the weekend. However, on Saturday a much stronger storm arrives with more moisture.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the single digits.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30 degrees. Breezy

Saturday: A 40% percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.