Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms and showers for the weekend

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 03:08 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 04:18 PM MDT

A few scattered thunderstorms tonight for Central and south central Idaho as a cut-off area of low pressure moves in. Saturday will still be warm with scattered thunderstorms, especially for the mountains. On Sunday, expect dropping temperatures and scattered showers/thunderstorms thanks to a cold front.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. Highs into the mid 70's. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunday: Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's with gusty winds and scattered showers. South southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. 

Monday: Mostly cloudy with A 40% chance of rain. Highs into the mid 50's.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories