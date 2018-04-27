Scattered thunderstorms and showers for the weekend

A few scattered thunderstorms tonight for Central and south central Idaho as a cut-off area of low pressure moves in. Saturday will still be warm with scattered thunderstorms, especially for the mountains. On Sunday, expect dropping temperatures and scattered showers/thunderstorms thanks to a cold front.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. Highs into the mid 70's. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunday: Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's with gusty winds and scattered showers. South southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with A 40% chance of rain. Highs into the mid 50's.