Snow is expected today, with 1-4 inches expected for the Snake River Plain and Jackson Hole through this evening. 6-12 inches are expected in the Central Mountains and Upper Snake River Highlands, with 4-8 inches for the Southern and Eastern Highlands, and Teton Valley. We'll keep the windy conditions today, though not as windy as yesterday, with sustained winds in the 20s. Tomorrow and Wednesday look calm with partly sunny skies.

Today: Snow and windy with highs in the low 30's.

Tonight: Flurries possible, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the teens and low 20's.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with highs in the low 30's.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 30's.