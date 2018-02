More scattered snow showers with gusty winds for the weekend. Most of the heavy snow will favor mountain locations above 6,500 Feet.

Saturday: A 70% chance of snow, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday: A 50% chance of snow, mostly cloudy. Windy, areas of blowing snow, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°.

Monday: A 50% chance of snow under mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid 30's.