Snowy / Windy Weather Returns

Scattered snow showers tonight, Friday and Saturday.

The First disturbance looks to arrive in Pocatello tonight giving the Southern Snake River Plain communities the possibility of some snow. Much lighter amounts are expected for Idaho Falls and Rexburg overnight and into tomorrow. Saturday storm arrives with more moisture for the mountains and stronger winds.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance for snow, especially in the southern Snake River Plain and Magic Valley.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Highs near 30 degrees. Breezy

Saturday: A 50% percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Windy, areas of blowing snow, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°.