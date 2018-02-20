Local Forecast

Sub-zero Wind Chill Temps and Partly Sunny

Snow is ending over the Southern Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley. There's just a slight chance of some light snow for the rest of the day across E. Idaho. However, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Clark, Fremont and Teton counties in Eastern Idaho. Wind chill values could drop as low as -40°, with north winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Calmer winds will prevail for this afternoon and especially tomorrow. 

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow flurries. A high near 20°. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the single digits.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with highs into the upper 20's. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30 degrees. 

