Sunny and Nice!

Warmer weather through Friday as high pressure builds back in from the west. There is the potential for showers/T-storms moving into the state for Friday afternoon, but at this point it looks as if those showers will stay on the west side of the state till Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday: Highs in the upper 60's and low 70's with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Clear with lows in the low 30's.

Thursday: Highs in the low 70's with sunny skies.

Friday: Highs into the upper 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon and evening. A slight chance of showers Friday night and into Saturday.