Sunshine for Friday

A ridge of high pressure remains over the northwest United States, keeping us dry and sunny through Friday. A cut-off area of low pressure sits off the California coast and will make its way to us by late Saturday. Saturday will still be very nice before that low arrives in Idaho. On Sunday, expect dropping temperatures and scattered showers/thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 30's.

Friday: Sunny with highs into the mid to upper 70's and a slight chance of t-storms for the mountains.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. Highs into the mid 70's.

Sunday: Highs into the 50's with gusty winds and scattered showers.