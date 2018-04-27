Warm Today, Then Cooling off This Weekend

A ridge of high pressure remains over the northwest United States, keeping us dry and sunny through today. A cut-off area of low pressure sits off the California coast and will make its way to us by late Saturday. Saturday will still be very nice for most, but there is a chance of t-storms, especially for the mountains. On Sunday, expect dropping temperatures and scattered showers/thunderstorms.

Friday: Sunny with highs into the mid to upper 70's and a slight chance of t-storms for the mountains.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 40's.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. Highs into the mid 70's.

Sunday: Highs into the upper 50's to lower 60's with gusty winds and scattered showers.