Warming trend

Warmer weather through Friday as high pressure builds back in from the west. A storm east of our region will send some windy weather in our direction Wednesday. Otherwise, temperatures will steadily warm through Friday. Scattered showers return this weekend.

Tonight: Clear with lows in the low 30's.

Wednesday: Highs in the low 70's with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Highs in the low 70's with sunny skies.

Friday: Highs into the mid 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon and evening. A slight chance of showers Friday night and into Saturday.

