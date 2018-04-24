Local Forecast

Warming trend

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 03:10 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 03:10 PM MDT

Warmer weather through Friday as high pressure builds back in from the west. A storm east of our region will send some windy weather in our direction Wednesday. Otherwise, temperatures will steadily warm through Friday. Scattered showers return this weekend.

Tonight: Clear with lows in the low 30's. 

Wednesday: Highs in the low 70's with mostly sunny skies. 

Thursday: Highs in the low 70's with sunny skies.

Friday: Highs into the mid 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon and evening. A slight chance of showers Friday night and into Saturday.
 

