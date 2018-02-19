Highway 20 reopens through Island Park

The Idaho Transportation Dept.'s road cam located at the Henry's Lake area shows the dangerous wintery conditions in Island Park Monday afternoon.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: The Idaho Transportation Department reports the main highway through Island Park is now open.

ITD warns drivers of ice and snow patches on the roadway. Officials said there is drifting snow and reduced visibility. Be prepared for gusty winds.

ORIGINAL:

The main highway through Island Park is closed because of drifting snow.

The Idaho Transportation closed the highway early Monday morning between 4275 North Road and the Montana State Line.

4275 North Road is about 3 miles east of the Island Park area or milepost 394 to 406.

State Highway 87 is also closed between Island Park and the Montana State Line.

It's unknown when the road will reopen.