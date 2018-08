2018 EISF parking regulations

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Police Department has released a list of parking regulations for the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The regulations are effective from August 31 through September 8.

NO PARKING

RAISED OR PAINTED ISLANDS ON NORTH WEST MAIN (US 91) 2HIGHLAND DRIVE. NO PARKING WEST SIDE OF ROAD FROM NW MAIN TO RIDGE ST ALLEY BETWEEN PARK ST AND ALLEN ST. NO PARKING NO PARKING IN DRIVEWAYS, FRONT OF FIRE HYDRANTS, CROSSWALKS, ON SIDEWALKS OR OTHER PAINTED AREAS. N BROADWAY FROM PARK ST ½ BLOCK SOUTH. EMERGENCY POLICE AND FIRE PARKING ONLY. N OAK FROM FRANCIS TO EISF GROUND CLOSED. NO PARKING ON ALLEN STREET – BOTH SIDES. NO PARKING ON LEMON STREET – BOTH SIDES.

ONE WAY STREETS

PARK ST: TRAVELING WEST TO MAPLE ST MAPLE ST: TRAVELING SOUTH TO W FRANCIS JONES ST: TRAVELING EAST TO HIGHLAND

NO PARKING FOR EISF PARADE Sept. 1 from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.