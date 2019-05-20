2019 summer River Concert Series lineup announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Arts Council has announced the 2019 lineup for the summer River Concert Series.

June 11 – Rail City Jazz

June 18 – IF Blues Project

June 25 – Beachfade

July 2 – The Wild Potatoes

July 9 – Liatt and Dan

July 16 – The Opskamatrists

July 23 – 40 Somethin’ Band

July 30 – Jacie Sites

August 6 – The Powell Brothers

August 13 – Teton Skye

August 20 – Danny Heslop

August 27 – The Mike Banks Quartet

Concerts take place Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at the Greenbelt Stage along the Idaho Falls River Walk and are free to the public.

Cancellations due to weather will be determined three hours prior to the performance and every effort will be made to reschedule.