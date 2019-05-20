2019 summer River Concert Series lineup announced
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Arts Council has announced the 2019 lineup for the summer River Concert Series.
- June 11 – Rail City Jazz
- June 18 – IF Blues Project
- June 25 – Beachfade
- July 2 – The Wild Potatoes
- July 9 – Liatt and Dan
- July 16 – The Opskamatrists
- July 23 – 40 Somethin’ Band
- July 30 – Jacie Sites
- August 6 – The Powell Brothers
- August 13 – Teton Skye
- August 20 – Danny Heslop
- August 27 – The Mike Banks Quartet
Concerts take place Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at the Greenbelt Stage along the Idaho Falls River Walk and are free to the public.
Cancellations due to weather will be determined three hours prior to the performance and every effort will be made to reschedule.