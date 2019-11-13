Ben Rector coming to Rexburg

Ben Rector

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Emmy-nominated musician Ben Rector will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho in March as part of his 2020 acoustic tour.

Rector's upcoming performances on "The Old Friends Acoustic Tour" will also feature guest artist Cody Fry.

The concert will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 a.m. MST.

Ticket prices vary by section and will be $20-$40 for the general public and $15-$25 for BYU-Idaho students.

Individuals who purchase floor tickets will be allowed to stand at this concert.

To purchase tickets online, go HERE. Tickets are also available for purchase at the University Store Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.