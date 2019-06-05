Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks to sing duet at Boise concert

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Garth Brooks has announced a duet with Blake Shelton. The song is called “Dive Bar."

Brooks and Shelton will perform the new track for the first time at Brooks’ Boise concert on July 19.

#DiveBar will be the first music video in ten years... and there is no one else I’d rather do it with than Blake @blakeshelton!! Can’t wait to perform it live with you Friday night in Boise! love, ghttps://t.co/ktKDz5DEaM — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 5, 2019

“Dive Bar” will be available at country radio on June 16.

You can still buy tickets to Friday night's show HERE.

A press release from Brooks did not specify whether that performance would be repeated at the Saturday, July 20 concert in Boise.