Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks to sing duet at Boise concert

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:56 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 04:59 PM MDT

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Garth Brooks has announced a duet with Blake Shelton. The song is called “Dive Bar." 

Brooks and Shelton will perform the new track for the first time at Brooks’ Boise concert on July 19.

“Dive Bar” will be available at country radio on June 16.

A press release from Brooks did not specify whether that performance would be repeated at the Saturday, July 20 concert in Boise. 

